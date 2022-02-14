August 24, 1958 ~ February 8, 2022

Annette Louise Fusilier, 63, a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM at Iberia Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed from 12:00 p.m. until funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA, 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.) Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Gray.

Memories of Annette will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Evangeline (Calvin) Davis, Albert (Deondra) Smith, Jr., Travis Smith, Ashanti (Durell) Smith, Coby Fusilier, Jarred Fusilier, and Delvin Fusilier; siblings, Barbara Lewis and Angela (Andera) Lewis, Lionel Lewis, Neal Wayne Lewis, Kenny (Bridget) Lewis, Eric (Cynthia) Lewis; fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents, David Lewis, Sr. and Ada Kemp Lewis and her siblings, Alvin Lewis, Larry Lewis, David Lewis, Jr., Hazel Lewis, Yvonne Lewis, Gloria Jones, Annie B. George and Patricia Lewis and her paternal grandparents, Jim and Salena Lewis and maternal grandparents, Sherman and Annie Scoby Kemp.