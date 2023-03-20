Annette Mae Fanguy, 64, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma, reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service at 12:00 pm.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Reginald “Rayon” Fanguy, Jr.; children, Dusty Paul Fanguy and wife Jennifer, Ryan Michael Fanguy, and Raven Nicole Fanguy; grandchildren, Easton, Addalyn, Charlotte, Ryder, Mateo, and Catherine Fanguy; siblings, Ernest Naquin, Jr., Darlene Pellegrin, Dean Naquin, Nancy Parria, and Timothy “Timmy” Naquin and husband Michael Menze; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her canine companion, Sammie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Naquin, Sr. and Wilma Blanchard Naquin.

Annette will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and a dear friend. She never met and stranger and everyone was drawn to her warm and kind energy, as well as her sense of humor. She enjoyed the simple things in life such as drinking coffee, watching The Young and the Restless, talking on the phone, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Annette will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in her name. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.