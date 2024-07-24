Annette Marie Ledet Foster

Annette Ledet Foster, native of Lockport, LA and resident of Houma passed away peacefully on July 13, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by the love of her life, husband William (Billy) Foster, her two daughters: Aimee Porche (husband, Beau) and Dr. Alyce Foster (husband, Brandon Holmes); grandsons, Foster Porche and Roman Porche; sister, Angela L. Corbin (husband, John); brothers, Richard T. Ledet (wife, Terre) and Robert A. Ledet (wife, Donna).

She is preceded in death by her father, Hampton Joseph Ledet and her mother Novella Mae Chiasson Ledet.

More than anything, Annette loved spending time with her family, especially her husband and best friend Billy, to whom she was married for 48 years. Although she was not a Rotarian herself, Annette lived the Rotarian life alongside Billy. Together they traveled the world participating in conventions, service projects and making lasting friendships with Rotarians around the globe.

Annette believed in equality, diversity and the importance of instilling these values in her children & grandchildren. She was a natural caregiver who found joy in being a part of other people’s happiness. She dedicated 20 years of her life to teaching Special education students. Her attentive care for others made a positive impact on many lives.

Annette radiated an infectious joy for life. She will be remembered for her generosity, strength and playful spirit to those she held close.

Services in memory of Annette will be held on Monday, July 29 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by mass at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/give.html or The Rotary Foundation. https://my.rotary.org/en/donate