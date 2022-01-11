October 7, 1945 ~ January 8, 2022

Annette Wesley Howard, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away peacefully at 9:24 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 3076 W. Main Street, Gray, LA, 70359. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel Howard, Jr.; sons, Jerome and Steven Howard, Sr.; daughter, Shonda Howard; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Nolan Wesley, Sr.; sisters, Rose McGuin, Ida Frye and Janis Wesley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, India Howard; parents, Elvin, Sr. and Winnie Kirtman Wesley; brothers, Elvin, Jr., Lloyd, Leonard, Sr. and William Wesley; sister, Betty Sims and Cecile Baptiste.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.