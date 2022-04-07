October 2, 1974 ~ March 29, 2022

Anthony Jones, 47, a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow funeral services at Union Benevolent cemetery. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing).

Memories of Anthony will forever remain in the heart of his mother, Loretta Ann Jones, his children, Anthony and Anfernee Steele, Dayjion Williams, Anthony Jones, Jr., Sabrina Johnson, Tay’elar Mitchell, Anolis, Anthona, Alyssa and Alanyss Jones, brothers, Marlin and Tyeine Jones and sisters, Audrey, Yolanda and Marica Jones and three grandchildren.

Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Earl Calloway, daughter, Sha’Moninque Johnson and brothers, Gerard and Errol Jones.