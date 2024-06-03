Anthony Joseph Billiot, Jr., age 55, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Terry Sue LaPointe Billiot; his sons, Tyler “Teddy” Billiot (Kaylynn) and Tony Billiot (Laci H.); his grandchildren, Owen Oldbear and Khloe Billiot; his mothers, Jeannette Courteaux Billiot and Bertha Guidry; his brother, James Guidry; his sisters, Greta Hebert (Bruce), Annette Billiot, and Robin Billiot (Leroy); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

Anthony was preceded in passing by his fathers, Anthony Joseph Billiot, Sr. and O.J. Guidry; his father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Clara LaPointe; his nephew, Ronnie Blanchard; his niece, Dannette Rogers.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Anthony on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral home in Magnolia Chapel from 2:00p.m. until 3:00p.m.

Anthony was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Known by many as “Big Tone”, he loved playing with his grandkids, fishing, and his job. Anthony loved to make people smile and laugh, and he was the life of every party. He was loved by many people and will be missed by all who knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Anthony Billiot, Jr.