December 13, 1954 – April 23, 2022

Anthony Joseph Viteaux Sr., 67, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on April 23, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma LLC. from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Viteaux, Jr. and wife Whitney; One Grandson, Evan Reed Viteaux; sisters, Cecile Viteaux Ledet and Helen Viteaux Benoit; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Rhonda Viteaux; father, Arthur Joseph Viteaux; mother, Leona Ledet Viteaux; Brothers, Wilton Joseph Viteaux Sr., Reynold Joseph Viteaux, Harold Joseph Viteaux, Larry Joseph Viteaux, Jerry Joseph Viteaux, Johnny Viteaux,; sisters, Lorraine Viteaux Authement, and Dorothy Marie Viteaux.

Anthony Sr. loved spending time with his family and friends. Evan was his pride and joy. They shared a love of getting behind the wheel.

He also enjoyed traveling and spending time on the road visiting and sharing memories from the past that he cherished.

The family would like to thank Assumption Health Care and Rehabilitation and Ochsner Chabert for the great care given to Mr. Anthony.