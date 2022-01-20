September 30, 1967 ~ January 17, 2022

Anthony Lee Coleman, 54, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road, Houma, LA, 70360. Burial will follow in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery, 4111 Hwy 308, Raceland, LA.

He is survived by his mother, Irma Coleman; brothers, William Caldwell, Samuel Jones, Ernest (Hattie), Michael, Douglas (Christine), Lee, Donald, and Oliver Coleman (Zelda); sisters, Elvina Thompkins and Elnora Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Williams Caldwell, Sr.; brothers, Clifford Brown; sisters, Linda Mitchell, Ernestine Jones, Ida Coleman, and Edna Caldwell; grandparents, Edmond and Elvina Coleman.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.