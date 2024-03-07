Anthony Wayne Reid “Buddyreaux”, 68, a resident of Meraux La, and a native of Morehead City NC, and Dulac La, passed away on March 2, 2024.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 1:00pm until religious service at 2:00pm

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Katherine Samanie Reid; daughter, Laura Ruffin (Cory); son, Matthew Reid (Kali); brother, Herman Micheal Reid Jr. (Reta); three grandchildren, Cory Jr. “CJ” and Kenzie Ruffin, and Lucille Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lucille Reid.

Wayne, was a hard working man who took pride in the shrimp and seafood industry. He spent a lot of his time fishing, hunting with his friends, attending car shows, and watching nascar racing.Wayne was a very simple man who would have wanted everyone who loved him to know, “You can grieve for me, but don’t grieve for very long because I’m going to be alright.” He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

