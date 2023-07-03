Antonio Angel Medina Vazquez, Jr., 69, a native of Caimito, Cuba and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.

He is survived by his sons, Antonio Angel Medina III, Ismael Medina; step-son, Reuben A. Scott, Jr.; daughter, Ana Medina Rojas and husband, Alexander Rodriguez; grandchildren, Antonio Angel Medina IV and Emily Rodriguez Medina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Medina Martinez and Edelmira Vazquez Merino.

Antonio was a heavy equipment specialist for various construction companies helping to lay roads. He was also a certified explosives specialist during his time in Caimito, Cuba. He studied for three years at a University in Cuba before coming to the United States of America, and he was very proud to earn his citizenship in 2008. He will be greatly missed by family and friends whose lives he touched. He will never be forgotten.

No services will be held according to his wishes.

