Archie Savoie

August 03, 1946 – August 29, 2022

Archie Joseph Savoie, age76, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Montegut.

A private memorial will be held by the family.

Archie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Cadiere Savoie; children, Jan Vincent and husband Louis; grandchildren, Brooke Lyons and husband Titus, Candace Arsenaux and husband Brice, Darion Staley; great-grandchildren, Berlyn Verdin, Bentley Verdin, T.J. Verdin, Maddox Verdin, Charleigh Arsenaux, and Harper Arsenaux; sisters, Mary Dufresne, Terri Savoie, Valerie Naquin, Vanessa Cadiere.

Archie is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Savoie and Norma LeBoeuf Savoie; son-in-law, David Lyons; brother, Allen Savoie; brothers-in-law, Ronald Dufresne and Joseph Chassion; sister-in-law, Linda Savoie.

Archie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, car racing and was known for being a prankster. Archie also enjoyed making his own movies. Archie served in the Army for two years and worked as a mechanic at Texaco for many years. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.