September 7, 1967 – June 16, 2022

Arianna Romunda Banks, 54, a native of Portsmouth, Virginia and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm and on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00 am until the service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Moses Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother Edith Joseph, father Elijah Banks, three sisters Kanzaida(Anthony) Pierre, Memsani Kohn, and Phylicia Joseph, brother Derrick(Debra) Johnson, companion John Adams, Godchildren Phylicia Joseph, Quentin Ross, Sa’Riyah Pierre, and Jai Joseph. A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal Grandmother Ertha Charles, paternal grandfather Hebert Banks, Father Philip Joseph, Aunt Selina Williams, Aunt Edwina Williams and Aunt Wanda Tucker(Godmother).

She will be greatly missed by all whom loved her.