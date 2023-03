Arleen Chauvin Daigle, 85, died Friday, March 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM. Born October 31, 1937 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. Services currently pending.

She is survived by her children, Terry Long (Keith) , Steve Daigle (Roxanne), Mark Daigle (Kim), Tracey Dowd (John), Ellen Benoit; grandchildren, Jessica Brunet, Joshua Falgoust, Lee Daigle, Lauren Camp (Shannon), Jake (Becky) Daigle, Parker Daigle, Nicki Dalton, Sam Dalton, Brad Benoit (Heather), Matthew Poche’ Jennifer Poche’, Jason Long (Sadie); great grandchildren, Silas Brunet, River Benoit, Saul Benoit, Rorie Benoit, Mazie Camp, Arwen Daigle, Genevieve Daigle, Mason Poche’, Liam Long and Lainey Long; siblings, Carolyn Webre (Emile), Ronnie Chauvin; sister in law, Joyce Griffin Chauvin.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Marjorie Walker Chauvin; infant daughter, Anne Elizabeth Daigle; great granddaughter, Millie Raelynn Benoit; son in law, Timmy Benoit; brother, Allan “Buddy” Chauvin, Jr.; sister in law, Anna Mae Lemoine Chauvin.

She worked as a caregiver for many years. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.