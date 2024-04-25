Arlen James Guidry, 86, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 11:35pm. Arlen was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am with burial in the church cemetery.

Arlen is survived by his son, Brent Guidry; daughters, Dawn Pierron and husband Duane Dupre; Holli Politz and husband Chris; grandson, Brady Pierron and wife Angel; great grand-daughter, Joanna Pierron and, great-grandson Jack Pierron; brothers-in-law, Earl “Sonny” Jackson Jr. and wife Judy, Neal Jackson, Sterling Marchive, Darrell Jackson; sister-in-law, Janine Guidry and husband Jack Guidry.

Arlen is preceded in passing by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Linda Jackson Guidry; father, Hugh Guidry; mother, Gladys Use’ Guidry; and numerous loving aunts and uncles; including his business partner Leroy Guidry; brothers-in-law, Warren Carroll, Jackson, Wamsley Loker; sisters-in-law, Earline “Nutsie” Dove and husband Bill Dove, Beverly Freeman and husband Larry “Peg” Freeman; Arleta Guidry and husband Lee Guidry, Norma Loker, Earline Theriot Jackson, Cherylyn “Putt” Marchive; and Roxanne Hebert Jackson.

Arlen was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a self employed electrician for fifty years. Arlen loved music. He was a member of the Houma-Terrebonne Community Band. He served on the Waterworks Board for twenty-eight years, holding the offices of President and Secretary. He was a past member of the Vandebilt Catholic High School board and a past President of the Terrier Club for many years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gordon Dove Jr. Foundation or Houma Terrebonne Community Band.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Arlen Guidry.