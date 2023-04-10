Arlen Jude Authement, 86, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, April 2,2023.

Arlen is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Peggy M. Baye Authement; his sons, David J. Authement (Karen), Thomas J. Authement (Angele), Michael E. Authement (Kristie) and Kevin P. Authement (Celeste); his daughter, Lisa A. Vicknair (Perry); his grandchildren, John, Abby, Brandy, Callie, Meghan, Hunter, Logan, Adeline, Ryan and

Bryce; 3 great-grandchildren.

Arlen was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan J. Authement and Laura A. Authement. Services for Arlen J. Authement will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.

