Arlene Ann Stelly

December 18, 1955 – June 7, 2022

Arlene “Granny” Stelly, 66, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Michael Stelly; her five children, Jessica Solet and husband Shaun, Jared Degruise, Jeramy Degruise and wife Laura Lee, Kristen Savage and husband Jason, and Justin Stelly; eight grandchildren, Kevin Stelly, Gauge Thomas, Remington Thomas, Holly McElroy, Alexis Thomas, Caleb Degruise, Sadie Degruise, and Jyllian Degruise; her mother, Germaine Adams; three brothers, Timmy Adams, Dennis Adams and partner Roy Gaudet, David Adams and partner Doris Standre; one sister, Amy Dauzat and husband Larry; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kreamer; and best friend of 40 years, Patty Danos. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Adams; brother, Eddie Adams; paternal grandparents, Albert and Ernestine Adams; and maternal grandparents, Ophelia Griffin, and Augustine Matherne.

Granny loved her family and made sure they knew this well. She loved to garden, and took pride in making beautiful homemade gifts and candies for her children and grandchildren. There wasn’t a day that went by that she did not have a smile. Her smile was contagious and will be greatly missed.

Arlene’s family would like to thank all of her health care team with Ochsner and the staff at the Passages Hospice of New Orleans for the wonderful level of care and compassion they provided.