Arlon Joseph Dion, Sr.

Arlon “Cheech” Joseph Dion Sr., 35, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on August 10, 2023.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 9am to 1pm, with the funeral service to begin at 1pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his children, Arlon Dion Jr., Noah Carrere, Kera Dion, and Ariah Dion; parents, Ernest Sr. and Sharon Reed Dion; siblings, Tarena Roberts and husband Drew, and Ernest Dion Jr.; sister in law, Lana Eskind; companion, Nicole Chaisson; nieces, Kelbeigh Dion, Kinslee Dion, Kyla Eskind, and Ava Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hidie Dion; grandparents, James and Lorena Reed, Marie Dion, and John Verrett.

Arlon loved spending time with his family and friends, whom he cherished greatly. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.