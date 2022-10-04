January 4, 1951 – September 25, 2022

Arnold Bonnette, 71, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 25, 2022.

Arnold is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Meyer of Houston, Texas; siblings, Anita Bonnette Nylund, Gerrie Bonnette Sanders, Temus Bonnette, Jr., Beverly Bonnette Smith, Elda Bonnette Haymark, Mary Bonnette Juminville.

A private memorial will be held by the family.

Arnold was born on January 4, 1951 in Houma, Louisiana. He moved to New Iberia in 1965. He attended Catholic High School and graduated in 1968. He then attended USL and graduated in 1973 with a degree in Music composition & Theory. He was proficient in the cello, guitar, and piano. He moved to Houston, Texas and worked for Land Coast an industrial insulation company. He then started his own company in 2010. He then moved back to Houma in 2019.

He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

