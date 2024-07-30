Arthur Gaudet

Arthur P. Gaudet, a native and resident of St. Charles, passed away peacefully at his home July 22, 2024. He was 79.

Arthur was a good man, a hard worker, loving husband, and an excellent father till the end. He loved cooking and doing things outdoors. He worked all his life and retired from McDermont. He loved his family and always put them first. He’d give the shirt off his back.

He is survived by his children, Errol, Kevin, Randall, Rhonda, Robbie, and Toro Gaudet; companion of 29 years, Gail Guillot; and one brother, Nolan Gaudet. Arthur had 16 grandkids and several great grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Breaux Gaudet; parents, Renee and Blanch Gaudet; along with four brothers, Benny, Ray, Norman and Earl Gaudet; also, two grandchildren, Jena and Brandon Gaudet.

He will be missed by many and loved by all. Arthur was a strong-willed man and fought a long battle with cancer till the end.