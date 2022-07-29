January 29, 1941 – July 22, 2022

Arthur Lee Durio, 81, a native of Orange, TX and a resident of Gray, LA, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, Angelique Lirette Durio; son, Dwain Bergeron; daughter, Monica Trahan; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Maxie Durio, Jr., Russell Durio, Carrol Durio, and Darrell Durio; sister, Sue Ellen Durio; and many extended family members and friends that he dearly loved.

He was preceded in death by his son, Alton Durio; two daughters; and parents, Maxie Durio, Sr. and Wayne Durio.

As today comes to an end and we have processed the loss in our family, this morning we lost our favorite cowboy. We will miss you dearly Paw Paw.