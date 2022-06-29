Arthur Sylvester, Sr., 85, a native and resident of Raceland, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 9:00 AM until funeral time at 11:00 AM at Morning Star Baptist Church 4111 LA 308 Raceland, LA. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memories of Arthur will forever remain in the heart of his wife, Martha Sylvester. Sons, Arthur Sylvester, Jr. (Jeanine) and Eddie Sylvester, Sr. (Carolyn). Daughters, Dawn Edwards (Adonijah), Tori Kelly (Samuel), Jennifer Vannorman (Chester), Mona Sylvester, Reba Sylvester and Mona Poindexter (Ronnie). Nineteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Sylvester and Earline Sylvester. One son, Sean Michael Sylvester and brothers, Frank, Alfred, Willie, Walter, Steve Lee, Alex Livingston and Audrey Sylvester. Sisters, Dorothy Gray, Isabella Miller, Agnes Gray, Enola Thomas, Mildred Louis and Sedonia Hogan.