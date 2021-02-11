September 23, 1984 – January 7, 2021

Ashley Elizabeth LeBoeuf, 36, passed away on January 7, 2021. Ashley was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home at from 9:00am until service time. Memorial Services will begin at 11:00am. A private burial will take place following services.

Ashley is survived by her children, Cade Tanner, Jaden LeBoeuf, Jai LeBoeuf; parents, Galen Patrick LeBoeuf and Donna Lirette LeBoeuf; sister, Katie LeBoeuf.

Ashley is preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilman LeBoeuf and Lorita Authement LeBoeuf , and Julius Lirette and Dorothy Boudloche Lirette.

Ashley was an accomplished artist and had many works of art to her name. She was gifted in water color and pencil. She also enjoyed going to the beach and surfing.

Ashley was devoted to her family and loved them very much. She especially loved her children more than anything else in the world.

*Due to Covid19 and CDC regulations, family and friends attending services are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.