Ashley Michelle Partin, 24, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Ashley was a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA.

Services are currently pending.

Ashley is survived by her daughter, Eliska Partin; mother, Jamie LeBouef (David Clavier); father, Noah Partin; sister, Naomi Partin (Adam Carlos); brother, Eric Partin; stepsiblings, Chloe Clavier; and grandmother, Nolia LeBouef.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Raymond LeBouef; godfather, Brett Perkins; and grandma, Kathy Partin.

Ashley was a loving and devoted mother to her daughter, Eliska. She spent her days at home helping her mother and spending time with her daughter. She was a bright smile and touched so many lives. She will be deeply missed by all who had the opportunity of knowing her.

