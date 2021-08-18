June 24, 1956 – August 16, 2021

Aubrey Joseph Pitre, 65, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM. Born June 24, 1956, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his daughters, Vanessa Lynn Pitre and Ashley Lynn Pitre; siblings, Mary Pitre (Randy Martin), Lawrence Pitre (Jenny), Robert Pitre (Linda), Raoul Pitre, Jr.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raoul Pitre, Sr. and Edna Welch; sister, Donna Pitre.

He loved spending time with his daughters, going boat riding, fishing and going to the camp. He also enjoyed karaoke and music.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

