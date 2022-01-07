Audrey Dufrene Breaux

Audrey D. Breaux, 79, a native and resident of Gheens, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Gheens, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Champagne (Glenn) and Kelly Babin (Rod); grandchildren, Holly Blanchard (Tommy), Haley Pellegrin (Lance), Colby Babin, Jace Babin (Tori); great grandchildren, Emmalyn and Kate Pellegrin, Caroline, Blakely and Wes Blanchard and baby Babin on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Breaux; parents, Earl and Hazelina Dufrene and brother, Kenneth Dufrene.

Mom enjoyed sewing, vacations, the casino, all sweets, coke and Sunkist orange, and her family. She found great joy just being with her 5 great grandchildren. They loved their Granny so much. Mom you will be sadly missed but never forgotten by all of your family and friends.

The family would like to send a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of The Broadway Staff for their excellent care, compassion and love you all gave to our beautiful sweet mom in the 7 months she was in The Broadway. Also to Notre Dame Hospice for the care they gave our mom in her final days.

