Audrey Fournier Arcement

Audrey F. Arcement passed away on January 14, 2022 at the age of 97. She was born in Raceland, LA to the late Therese Matherne Fournier and John Fournier. Also preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Sidney J. Arcement; brother, Junius Fournier; sisters, Dorothy F. Morvant and Myrtle F. Giger.

She is survived by her loving family; and devoted caregivers, Lilly Rose F. Calafell, Christine Smith, Holly Duet and Patricia M. Austin.

She was an accountant for Exxon Mobil for 35 years and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Hobbies included sewing, gardening and Boston Terriers.

Graveside services at St. Mary’s Nativity Church, Raceland, LA on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers; masses preferred.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.