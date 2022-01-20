Audrey Mae Pitre Guidry

Audrey is survived by her children, Patty G. Hebert (Gerald), Keith Guidry (Patsy), Wade Guidry, Tony Guidry (Danaé); grandchildren, Gerald Jr. (Michelle), Clay (Brooks), Keith Jr. (Megan), Eric (Lauren), Tyler, Britney (Leah), Cody; great grandchildren, Alexa, Xander, Max, Audrey, Thomas, Olivia, Gracie, Autumn and Gemma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Bason Guidry; parents, Volcar and Eveda D. Pitre; brothers, Ulysses and Donald Pitre and great grandson, Tanner.
Private services were held.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.