Audrey Mae Pitre Guidry, 83, a native and resident of Cut off, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Audrey is survived by her children, Patty G. Hebert (Gerald), Keith Guidry (Patsy), Wade Guidry, Tony Guidry (Danaé); grandchildren, Gerald Jr. (Michelle), Clay (Brooks), Keith Jr. (Megan), Eric (Lauren), Tyler, Britney (Leah), Cody; great grandchildren, Alexa, Xander, Max, Audrey, Thomas, Olivia, Gracie, Autumn and Gemma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Bason Guidry; parents, Volcar and Eveda D. Pitre; brothers, Ulysses and Donald Pitre and great grandson, Tanner.

Private services were held.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.