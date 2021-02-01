Audrey Matherne

October 12, 1943 – January 24, 2021

Audrey Ledet Matherne, age 77, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021at Terrebonne General Medical Center with her daughter and niece by her bedside. Audrey is a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, January 5, 2021beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Family Catholic Church beginning at 1:00 p.m. with burial at the church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, we ask for all to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Krystal Matherne; grandchildren, Cierra Calloway, William Rodrigue, Jr., Christian Matherne, and Jayden Tolliver. Audrey is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband Milton Matherne; parents, Hewitt and Agnes Ledet; son, Milton Anthony Matherne, Jr.; daughters, Debbie Matherne and Lola Rodrigue; brothers; Wilson Ledet, Walton Ledet, and Paul Ledet, Huey Ledet; sisters; Mary Ledet Fullmer, Leona Ledet Tipton, Eunice Ledet Bergeron, Cecile “Sis” Ledet Scott, and Edna Ledet Guidry.

Audrey will be remembered as kind, caring, and loving to her family and friends. Anyone who knew Audrey, knew she loved flowers, going to bingo with her sisters, took care of her husband’s business in bookkeeping. She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren. Audrey will be dearly missed and has been reunited with all those who passed before her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

