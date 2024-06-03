Audrey Ordoyne Porche, 70, died Friday, May 31, 2024 at 6:50 pm. Born October 3, 1953 she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Gerard Porche; children, Reyne Porche (Justin Breaud), Lee Porche (Haley Pope); step child, Jodie Thiac (Tim); grandchildren, Justin, Emma, Greyson, Brandt, Journee, Jordan; great grandchild, Richard; siblings, Mary Becnel, Rita Richard (Larry), Emily Morvant (Mark).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Eve Molaison Ordoyne; brother, Leroy Cortez.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.