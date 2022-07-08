Aurolyn K. Lirette

September 28, 1950 – July 7, 2022

Aurolyn Kendrick Lirette, 71, a native of Hazard, KY and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Norris A. Lirette; children, Kimberly Bergeron (Brian), Norris “Blue” Lirette II, and her niece, Sally Kaczorowski (Greg); grandchildren, Brooke Funk (Nelson), Rebekah Ordoyne (Gage), Daniel Porche (Axel), Norris Lirette III (Morgan), Raine Lirette, Breanne Lirette, Judy and Brian Kaczorowski; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Maverick Funk, and Bloom Lirette; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite Harwell Starnes; sister, Judy Ann Kendrick; and maternal grandparents, Susie Harwell Maness and Robert “Bob” Maness.

Aurolyn will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, “Maw Maw”, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there cheering at her grandchildren’s sporting events, and she also cheered on all the other children at every event. Aurolyn became everyone’s Maw Maw because of the love and kindness she gave, and would put everyone else’s well-being before her own. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff in ICU and the Oncology Department at Ochsner Main Campus for everything they have done. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

Per Aurolyn’s wishes, there will be no services.