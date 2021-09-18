Austin Bush

February 26, 2000 – September 16, 2021

Austin Spencer Bush, age 21, passed away Thursday September 16, 2021. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Life Church Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Austin is survived by his parents, William Bush, Jr.and Nikki Hutchinson Bush; sister, Alyssa Bush; brother-in-law, Evan LeBoeuf; paternal grandmother, Regina Williams; maternal grandparents, Joey Hutchinson and Monica Hutchinson; maternal great-grandmother, Gaynell Hutchinson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Austin is preceded in death by, Papa Doug Bush; granny, Hazel Bush; Papa Jack Hutchinson; grandpa, Lonnie Williams; Papa Bill Bush; and cousin, Elijah Austin.

Austin is a son that any person would be privileged to have. He loved hunting, fishing, theatre, but most of all he loved being a police officer. This was his dream for years. He dreamed BIG!! He was determined to make those dreams happen. He wanted to change the world.

Austin had a heart of gold and brought joy everywhere he went. He treasured his 2 cars and loved collecting Star Wars, Marvel, and Naruto memorabilia. Even though he was only 21, you would have thought he was older. He loved his old cars and music, 50’s and 60’s was his favorite.

He will be dearly missed, but we know he is in the hands of Jesus! The scripture he chose for his life is Romans 1:16; For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believes.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Austin Spencer Bush.