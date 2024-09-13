With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Austin Paul Sapia, on September 9, 2024, in his hometown of Houma, LA. Born on October 2, 1998, Austin touched the lives of many with his kind and generous spirit.



Austin is survived by the love of his life, Sarah Falgout; precious daughters, Paisley Jane Sapia and Prestynn Kate Sapia; parents, Whitney Paul Sapia Jr. (Billie) and Jamie Lynn Foret; brother, Ashton Sapia; sisters, Sarah Robichaux, Veronica Robichaux (Laine), Andie Sapia, and Davie Gros; nieces, Tiana and Amiyah Robichaux; grandparents, Whitney Sapia, Sr. and Judy Foret Bergeron (Mike); Godparents, Joni Foret, Stacey Breaux and Cody Breaux.

Austin is preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara Sapia and Ronnie Foret.

Austin was a loving father to his baby girls and a hardworking individual in the fabrication industry, where he dedicated his time and skills. Outside of work, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life, often spending his days hunting, fishing, and playing softball. These activities brought him immense happiness and allowed him to create lasting memories with those he loved.

Austin leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished moments with his family and friends. He will forever be remembered for his warm smile, caring nature, and the joy he brought to those around him.

The family would like to thank Dr. Caleb Dupre, Dr. Ugo, Dr. Abdullah Bin Zahid, Dr. Lorio, Dr. Logan St Cyr, Stephanie Durocher and all of the CCU and 4th floor staff and nurses at TGMC for their care and love to Austin.