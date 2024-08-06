Avery John Authement, 64, born October 27, 1959 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Authement; daughters, Carrie Barber, Dana Pitre (Aron), Dawn Bergeron (Jarod), and Ashley Bonvillian; grandchildren, Haley and Celeste Barber, Aden Pitre, Brooklyn Porche, and Bryant and Jonathan Tye; great-grandchild, Emma Little; brothers, Brian Authement (Angela), Leroy Authement Jr. (Belinda), and Michael Authement; sisters, Christine Rodrigue (Russell), Odette Teter (Rob), and Angela Rink (Greg); brothers-in-law, Jessie Bonvillian, Brad Bonvillian, Trinity Bonvillian, and Eugene Bonvillian III; sisters-in-law, Kellie Gordon, Jamaica and Michelle Bonvillian; nieces and nephews, Jason and Melissa Authement, Jamie and Stacey Authement, Anthony Authement (godchild), Brandi Neil, Leigh Talley (godchild), Kandi Poston, Christen and Jordan Rink, Cade Bonvillian, Brandon Bonvillian, and Joshua Gordon; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and his loving companion/dog, King.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Sr. and Theresa Dupre Authement; sister, Catherine Authement; brothers, Patrick and Jerome Authement; nephew, Rusty Rodrigue; in-laws, Brenda Ann Bonvillian and Eugene Murphy Bonvillian Jr.; brothers-in-law, Chad Bonvillian “Bronco Bob” and Carrol Bonvillian.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave., Gray, LA 70359 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 12:00 PM (noon). The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery, Schriever, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Avery’s Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sc6uv-help-lay-avery-j-authement-to-rest.