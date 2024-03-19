Aysun was born peacefully sleeping at home on March 15, 2024, at 4:13 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 7.4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Aysun is survived by his parents, Tracy and Kateland Ward of Houma; his grandparents, Norbert “Pop-Pop” and Helena “Luna” Larousse of Gray, Susana “Meemaw” Ward of Houma, Mark “Popo Ben” and Cathy “Nana” Benoit of Sulphur; his aunts, Erica Peacock of Gray, Shelby Ward of Albion, New York, Landry Larousse of Gray, Alexis Larousse of Thibodaux and Breanna Benoit of Lake Charles. His cousins, Sophia and Natalie Verdejo of Gray, and Easton, Emmett, and Violet Craft of Albion, New York; his great-grandparents, Ruston “Paw” and Sandy “Granny” Benoit of Port Arthur, Texas, and one great-great-grandfather, Dassell Wildberger of Sulphur. And, lastly, his Godparents, Christian Mccorkel of Gray and Rona Page of Biloxi, Mississippi.

Aysun is preceded in passing by his grandfather, John Hampton Ward; his great-grandparents, Mary and Jeff Ward of Texas, Ester and Jose Guerra of Michoacan, Mexico, Clint Sonnier of Orange, Texas, Lou “Maw” Benoit of Sulphur, Brenda Sonnier of Sulphur, Diane and Norbert Larousse Sr. of Kraemer; and his great-great-grandparents, Norma Faye Wildberger of Sulphur, and Jessie and Ralph Sonnier of Orange, Texas.

Services for Aysun will be announced at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Aysun Silas-John Ward.