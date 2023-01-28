Bailey John Price, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on January 19, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Casey Duplantis Price; his siblings, Grace Lili Price and Julia Elizabeth Price; his grandparents, Eric Duplantis Sr. (wife, Linda), Donna LeBoeuf, John Wade Price and Myriam Navarette Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy John Price.

Bailey was larger than life. His smile and laugh filled every space he occupied. He was a naturally talented guitarist and tumbler, who lived fearlessly and often times recklessly. He was deeply loved and will forever be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held in Bailey’s honor on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The family request that family and friends dress casually for Bailey’s services.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the family of Bailey Price.