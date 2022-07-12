June 2, 1940 – July 7, 2022

Barbara Ann Bergeron Welch, 82, passed away at 6:30pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Barbara was a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will following visitation at church for 11:00am. Burial will be held at a later date.

Barbara is survived by her son, Luc Rene Welch and wife Laura Hughes Welch of Shreveport, LA; brothers, Ronnie Bergeron, Nolan Bergeron, Jerry Bergeron; sisters, Sylvia Gray and Nancy Detiveaux; and her grandchildren, Aidan Welch and Dorian Welch.

Barbara is preceded in passing by her parents, Laurence Bergeron and Dorothy Bourg Bergeron; brother, Harry Bergeron.

Barbara enjoyed going to the Jolly Inn and was a line dancing teacher. She also liked painting and was an avid LUS and Saints football fan.

Barbara will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will never be forgotten and always and forever loved by the many lives she touched throughout her long life.