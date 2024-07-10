Barbara Ann Gautreaux, age 75, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024.

She is survived by her daughters, Mindy Boudreaux (Jacob), Rachel Andras (Bobby), and Milissa Blanchard (Glen); son, Jason Benoit; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Rosie Guillot; and brother, Mike Brien.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Benoit; son, Dale Benoit; parents, Irvin and Hilda Gautreaux; and sister, Norma Solar.

Barbara was always the life of the party, and always knew how to get things moving. She always went above and beyond to help any one she could. Her friendly personality always welcomed everyone she encountered. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.