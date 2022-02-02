August 2, 1949 – January 29, 2022

Barbara Ann Gilfour, 72, a native of Chackbay, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 29, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 9:30am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chackbay, Louisiana. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband Mikes J. Gilfour, Sr.; sons, Mikes Gilfour, Jr., Lawrence Gilfour (Gina), and Kirk Gilfour (Erica); daughters, Pamela Naquin (Lester III), Marsha Gilfour, and Sandra Andras; brothers, Lloyd Ponvelle, Jr. and Allen Ponvelle; and sister, Jeanette Trosclair; twenty-two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Ponvelle Sr. and Lillian Benoit Ponvelle; son, Adam Gilfour; and brother, Farrell Ponvelle.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.