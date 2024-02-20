Barbara B. Scott

James J. Mire
February 20, 2024
Christopher Allen Dupre, Sr.
February 20, 2024
James J. Mire
February 20, 2024
Christopher Allen Dupre, Sr.
February 20, 2024

Barbara B Scott, 81, of Houma, passed away on  February 17, 2024 surrounded by family.


 

Visitation will be held on Thursday February 22, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma- West Park starting at 9:00am until religious services beginning at 11:00am. A burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery II.

She is survived by her Husband, Albert Scott III, sons, Rudy Scott ( Nancy), Nicholas Anthony Scott; daughters; Shana Scott Belanger (Mike), Tara Scott Champagne (Jason);brother, Eugene Bonvillian (Gloria); grandchildren, Rudy Scott Jr, Sheree L. Scott, Amber P. Mullins (Justin), Chase T. Peltier; great-grandchildren, Lylah J. Scott; and her loving fur babies, Pebbles, Louchie, Parker, Dottie, Jaxs, night-cloud, and Sampson

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. Bonvillian and Aline Guidroz Bonvillian; son, Jody Jude Scott; and two fur babies, Tink and Simon.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

February 20, 2024

Christopher Allen Dupre, Sr.

Read more