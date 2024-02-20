Barbara B Scott, 81, of Houma, passed away on February 17, 2024 surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday February 22, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma- West Park starting at 9:00am until religious services beginning at 11:00am. A burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery II.

She is survived by her Husband, Albert Scott III, sons, Rudy Scott ( Nancy), Nicholas Anthony Scott; daughters; Shana Scott Belanger (Mike), Tara Scott Champagne (Jason);brother, Eugene Bonvillian (Gloria); grandchildren, Rudy Scott Jr, Sheree L. Scott, Amber P. Mullins (Justin), Chase T. Peltier; great-grandchildren, Lylah J. Scott; and her loving fur babies, Pebbles, Louchie, Parker, Dottie, Jaxs, night-cloud, and Sampson

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry J. Bonvillian and Aline Guidroz Bonvillian; son, Jody Jude Scott; and two fur babies, Tink and Simon.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.