Barbara Belanger Whitfield, 82, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 10:24pm. Barbara was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, March 15, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 8:30pm and continue on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at Maria Immaculata Church on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:00am with burial after services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery 2.

Barbara is survived by her loving family; her husband of sixty-three years, Gordon Whitfield; her children, Deborah “Debbie” W. Heard (David), Faith W. Kraemer (Calvin), Tamara “Tammy” Whitfield Punch (Robert); grandchildren, Jennifer Solito Urbina (Sully), Katie Mudd (Galen), Amy Brunet (Casey), Hayden Punch (Nina), Ethan Punch (Heather); great-grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, and Logan Urbina, Rylan, Kyler, and Micah Mudd, Emalie, Lucas, and Eleanor Brunet; siblings, Eugene Belanger Jr., Gwen B. Fotos; and many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Barbara is preceded in passing by her parents, Eugene and Edna Belanger; in-laws, Louis and Norma Whitfield and Laurinda Harbour.

Barbara was the cornerstone and beloved caretaker within her family, embodying exceptional selflessness, care, and empathy. Her life was centered around her family and unwavering faith in God. She displayed remarkable dedication to her family and community, showing genuine kindness and care in all her actions. Known for her loving and supportive nature, she was always there to offer a helping hand or a compassionate ear to those in need. A wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, nanny, and friend, she embraced her family and church wholeheartedly. Cherishing her family, she welcomed everyone warmly into her heart and home. Her affectionate demeanor touched the hearts of all who had the pleasure of meeting her, as she became a cherished member of their extended family.

For 63 years, she shared a joyful marriage with Gordon, her soulmate and the love of her life. They journeyed together wherever the navy took them, and Mom, a devoted navy wife, was just as much a part of the military world as Dad. Their children will always see themselves as navy brats.

In addition to her expertise in jewelry making, Barbara found joy in ceramics, cooking for her loved ones, tending to her garden, and undertaking DIY projects at home. She cherished every holiday that brought her family and friends together under one roof. Decorating each occasion, she ensured they were all unforgettable. Her passion for exploration led her to travel to numerous destinations worldwide, including Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, and throughout all fifty US States.

Her passion for family led her to Genealogy, where she delved into uncovering and exploring our family’s history. She cherished discovering our roots and the tales from our ancestors.

One of her most cherished accomplishments was her commitment to her church. Serving as a Eucharistic minister, she brought comfort to the residents of Maison de Ville Nursing

Home each week during Mass, offering prayers and spiritual support. Her caring spirit touched the lives of each resident, providing them with communion on a regular basis. Furthermore, she took pleasure in baking and actively participated in the St. Joseph’s Altar tradition annually, cooking for those in need, and collaborating closely with the leadership at Maria Immaculata Church.

Barbara’s legacy of love, generosity, and faith will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched, reminding us of the power of kindness and the importance of living life to the fullest.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the LSU ALS clinic and their dedicated team, as well as the Team Gleason Foundation for guiding us over the past three years. Special thanks to St. Joseph’s Hospice and their exceptional nurses for the care and love provided to mom. Gratitude also goes out to Meagan and Janet for bringing smiles and treating her like family. Our appreciation to Deacon Bill and Michelle for brightening her weekends with prayers and communion. Hannah, your close work with mom to maintain her mobility meant the world to her. To all who visited and loved her like family, your presence was cherished. Mom held each of you dear in her heart.

Barbara fought ALS with grace and dignity, so please in lieu of flowers, kindly donate in her name to Team Gleason Foundation.

