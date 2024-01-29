Barbara Bernice Matherne Bergeron Rogers, 90, a native and resident of Houma, went to the Lord on the morning of January 26th 2024.

Visitation will be held Sunday, January 28, 2024 from 1pm to 3pm, with the funeral service to begin at 3pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. A private burial will take place at a later date in Matherne Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Thomas and husband Keith and Janice Yantis; grandchildren, Lawrence Yantis and wife Amanda, Samantha Trowbridge and husband Phil, Jarred Yantis and wife Tasha, Sawyer Thomas and husband Trevor, and Reed Thomas; great grandchildren, Laurel, Vallen, and Phoebe Yantis, Emerson and Elsie Trowbridge, Jameson Yantis, Claire Thomas, and Beau Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar G. Rogers; daughter, Lori Rogers; parents, Desire and Maggie Bergeron; brothers, Alan, Raymond, Eddie, and Paul Matherne; sisters, Elsie Starks, Velma Hebert, Wilma Courtney, Mable Smith, Betty Couseau, and Verda Waguespack.

Barbara graduated from Terrebonne High School, and is a graduate of Nicholls College. Barbara was active in her church community, First United Methodist Church of Houma. Barbara was recognized in the “Who’s Who Among American Teachers”. She was a teacher for 36 years.

On June 2nd 1957 Barbara married Edgar Rogers and had three daughters; Janice Yantis, Mary Thomas and Lori Rogers. She was a grandmother (Maw-maw) to five grandchildren and a great grandmother to eight.

Dear Mawmaw,

“We know you are in heaven being greeted by the loving arms of Lori and Pawpaw right now. We shall miss you but are comforted knowing you are in such good hands. This is not goodbye, as we will see you again, with all our love Mawmaw.”

Your Family.

To those that knew Barbara, you are aware of the sweet and gentle person that now has been called home.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.