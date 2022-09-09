Barbara Dolores Bolotte

May 8, 1937 – August 28, 2022

Barbara Morvant Bolotte, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 28, 2022.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana at 11:00am.

She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Blanchard (John), Becky Thibodaux, and Missey Sarradet (Keith); brother, Danny Morvant; sisters, Mary Jane Talbot, Elizabeth Domangue, Kathleen Haddad, and Jolene Knight; grandchildren, Katie Vedros (Jon), Lauren Bonvillain (Danny), Jennifer Thibodaux (Jacob), Ryan Thibodaux (Chloe), Drew Thibodaux (Kaitlyn); great-grandchild, Christian Ho.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Charles Bolotte; parents, Ulysses J. Morvant Sr. and Olivia Mae Morvant; brother, Ulysses J. “Poochie” Morvant; Jr.; sister, Mary Ann Barrilleaux; son-in-law, Mark “Boobie” Thibodaux; and one grandchild.