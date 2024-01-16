Barbara Fanguy Klingman Obituary

Barbara Ann Fanguy Klingman, 89, a native and resident of Houma, died on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 10:30 a.m. with the Rosary being recited at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 1:00 P.M. preceding the burial in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of Houma, she was a loving and devoted wife, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bobby” Klingman, Sr.; her parents, Paul and Blanche Savoie Fanguy and in-laws Robert Irving Klingman and Anastacia “Inez” Hobert Klingman; her sisters Sherrill Benoit and Marilyn Babin.

Barbara was a wonderful sister and always made sure she spent quality time with her siblings. Her sister Sherrill was her best friend and confidant. They were inseparable and even planned their futures together in great detail. Through the good times and the bad, they lived, laughed, and loved.

Her husband Bobby and her family were the most important part of her life. She received joy and laughter from them all, and always looked forward to and enjoyed family gatherings. Barbara always kept in touch with family near and far. She never missed sending cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. She wanted all to know how much she loved us. She spent hours on the phone with relatives across the state. Barbara’s caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone she came in contact with. She had a special gift of not only seeing the good in people but bringing out the best in them as well. She loved her Catholic faith and was especially devoted to Our Mother Mary and St. Therese of Lisieux to whom she prayed to with sincere faith and hope.

She is survived by her sons, Kregg Paul Klingman and wife, Ginny, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Deacon Robert Charles Klingman Jr, and wife, Susan, of Broussard; grandchildren, Kevin Klingman and wife, Brandy, of Denham Springs, Kelly Klingman Feathers and husband, Matthew, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Katie Klingman Phillips, and her husband Nick, of Kingsport, Tennessee. Great-grandchildren, Maddux Fleming, Rhett and Wells Feathers; Presley and Hudson Phillips, Khloe, Kollette and Kade Robert Klingman. Her sister Joy Fanguy Strada and her husband Bob.

Barbara was a founding parishioner, of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. She was a loving housewife and loved spending time at her camp in Dulac. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family is grateful for the countless hours of care given to her, by her wonderful support group. We are thankful to Dr. Ray Cinnater, M.D. for his years of care. Barbara was one of his very first patients, as he began his medical practice in Houma. Nancy Faucheaux, NP. Barbara’s caregivers, Sonia Agular, and Patty Hess and St. Joseph Hospice. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Debbie Picou for her years of loving support. Debbie was like a daughter to her and they shared an unbreakable bond of love.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to: St. Francis Catholic Church, 500 Goode St., Houma, LA 70360.

