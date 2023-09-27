Barbara Fields Giroir

Barbara “Minnie” Fields Giroir, age 84, Native of Montegut and long time resident of Bayou Black, La. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attend a visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Saturday, September 30,2023 from 9am until service time at 11am. A burial will follow services in St. Anthony’s cemetery.

Minnie is survived by her daughters, Becky Voclain (Kevin), Melissa Hebert (Raymond), and Annetta Smith (Eddie); son, Brent Giroir; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Minnie is preceded in death by her loving husband Conrad Giroir; parents, Hayes (Jack) and Alice Fields; brothers, Henry (Buddy) and Harvey (Boo) Fields; sisters, Ida Tabor and Jenny Leboeuf; and one granddaughter.

Minnie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, fishing, playing bingo, and going to the casino. She worked at the Bayou Black Recreation Center for twenty-one years. She was a friend and Maw Maw to all. She will be deeply missed by anyone who knew and loved her.

We would like to thank Dr. Adam Arceneaux, Brittany Dupre, and Alice Bruce with Hope Hospice, also the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. A special thank you to her loved ones and friends who cared for her.

