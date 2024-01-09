Barbara Grace Nelson Voisin, age 81, passed away peacefully in the early morning on Sunday, January 7, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Manhattan, NY and a resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in her honor at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on January 11, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at Maria Immaculata Catholic Church on January 12, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 54 years, Julius “Tee” John Voisin; sons, John “Channing” Voisin (Donna) and Eric Voisin (Katja “Chachi”); daughters, Jean “Jeannie” Hernandez (Anthony “Tony”), Lena Williams (Edwin “Ed”), Hylee “Punky” Smith (Scott), Audrey “Joey” Guidry (Randy “RJ”), Kelly Duplantis (Nathan), Aimee Voisin, and Michaela “Mickey” Evans (Brad); brother, Thomas “Tom” Nelson (Eva); grandchildren, Heather, Ashley (Brad), Anthony “T.J.”, Reece, Luke, Cameron, Brandon (Claire), Jadon, Nicki, Beau, Jake, Jolee, Alyssa, Josie (Cobey), Dalton, Eric “Jaka”, Kaja, Aspen “Teja”, Neja, Jobe, Leo, and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Lennox and Thomas; and sister-in-law, Ann Nelson.

Barbara was preceded in passing by her parents, Arthur Nelson and Audrey Griffin Nelson; brother, Richard Nelson; and two miscarried infants.

Barbara was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Eloi Catholic Church. She was passionate about her devotional time with the Lord. She had the absolute best sense of humor. She was a kind and gentle soul who enjoyed sewing, taking walks, traveling, the beach, fishing, going to the casino, going to the movies, painting, arts and crafts, spending personal time with Julius on the boat or on the road, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends, especially during the Christmas season. She spent most of her life taking care of others who could not care for themselves. She was a wonderful, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She had a very giving heart and supported many charities. She will be greatly missed by all who have had the honor to know and love her.

Special thanks to her loving and devoted caregiver, Kimberly “Kim” Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Barbara Voisin.