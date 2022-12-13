Barbara Joan Miller

Barbara Kuhns Fine Miller, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Wichita, Kansas, lived in Little Rock, AR, New Orleans, LA, Prairieville, LA, Sacramento, CA, and was a current resident of Houma, LA.

Barbara is survived by her sons; Jack Fine, Ted Fine and wife Valerie, Phil Fine and wife Robin; grandchildren, Amy Fine, Alicia Fine Trahan and husband Evariste, Megan Fine, John Cleere and fiancé Liz Fleissner, Nathan Fine and wife Kat, Keenan Fine; great grandchild, Jace Hebert and hopeful always of the next batch to come.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Allen Kuhns and Ruth Ann Enegren Kuhns.

Barbara was an amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. Anyone who knew Barbara knew the true angel better known by everyone as Mimi. She was a generous soul who gave everything of herself to others. People would always say how much they loved her. A love well deserved. While she will be missed deeply, she will bring light to the universe as her spirit lives on.

There will be no services in Houma; however, the family request that you remember Barbara for her love and beautiful personality. May her legacy live on in those who loved her.

Special thanks to Terrebonne Place Assisted living and April Deese for their loving care over the last months.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

