August 15, 1946 – September 15, 2022

Barbara Knight, a proud native of Center, Texas but 40+ year resident of Lockport, LA passed away on September 15, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer.

A Private Memorial will be held by the family.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of forty-eight years, Courtland Wayne Knight; her children, Aleesha Bivens, Jennifer Bivens, Nikki Hancock; sister, Nelda Guidry; and numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Arlene Ross Lefevere; sister, Reba Hooper; brother, Ira Lefevere; son, Jerry Bivens Jr.; grandson, Devon Knight.

Barbara was known by her family as Aunt Bob or Mam. She was a person you would not forget even if you met her only once. She was witty and creative; but her sense of humor was her best attribute. She was a great cook, mother, grandmother, and wife! There aren’t many left like mam. She will be missed and always loved.

