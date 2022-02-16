October 11, 1944 – February 12, 2022

Barbara L. Clement, 77, a native of Houma and a resident of New Iberia, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

She is survived by her children, Shane Clement (Nikki), Shannon Clement (Monica), Kim Clement (Richard), Kenny Boudreaux (Debbie), Norma Cormier (Nathan), and Nelson Boudreaux, Jr. (Cindy); grandchildren, Hannah Clement, Gabriel Smith (Chelsea), Brianna Clement, and Dudley Smith; great-grandchildren, Devon, Ivey, Hazel, and Amelia; siblings, Wilfred Lirette, Jr., Joan Tootle (Harry), JoAnna Falgout (Timmy), Sheri Beason, Chiquita Budd (Hershal), and Francine Simon (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husbands, Larry John Clement and Nelson Boudreaux, Sr.; parents, Wilfred Lirette, Sr. and Bessie Griffin Lirette; siblings, Milford Lirette, Reggie Lirette, Cordell Lirette, and Shirlene Williams; and step-son, William Boudreaux.

Barbara will forever be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and best friend. She enjoyed cooking, especially hot tamales, and going to the casino. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

