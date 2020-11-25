Barbara Ledet

November 12, 1937 – November 24, 2020

Barbara Marguerite Boudreaux Ledet, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:08 a.m. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

*****We will be following COVID restrictions regarding social distancing and face masks will be required*****

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Melancon and husband, Barry, Noreen L. Mott and husband, Roy, and Penny L. Marcel and husband, Jeffrey; son-in-law, Arthur Durocher, sister, Rosalie B. Duplantis; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren: 1 great-great-grandchild.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Norris Joseph Ledet; parents, Yancey Joseph and Bella Marie Galliano Boudreaux; daughter, Dianna L. Durocher; sisters, Genevieve B. Lafont, and Nell B. Hebert; grandchildren, Brandon Durocher and Heather Durocher.

Barbara was a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church where she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, bereavement community, and rosary community. She enjoyed traveling, and spending time with friends and family. Most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

