September 23, 1935 – July 29, 2021

Barbara Theresa Hebert Gautreaux, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:15am. She was a native and of resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 9:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin following visitation starting at 11:30am. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Craig Gautreaux and wife Donna of New Iberia, LA, Keith Gautreaux of Chauvin, LA; daughter, Carrie Gautreaux Stansbury and husband Drake of Morgan City, LA; grandchildren, Kyle Gautreaux and wife Kelsey and Brian Gautreaux and wife Jean; and great grandchildren, Cole and Crew Gautreaux. Barbara is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Audrey Hebert.

Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband, Murphy “Rat” Gautreaux; parents, Alphonse and Elodie Brunet Hebert; brothers, Rufus Hebert and Philip Hebert; sisters, Mabel Matherne, Olive LeBlanc, and Jackie LeBouef.

Barbara was an active member of St. Joseph Church community in Chauvin, LA for many years. She enjoyed her time making quilts for family and friends. Barbara loved her Sunday afternoon drive, Lagniappe on the Bayou, playing dominos, reading, and her outings to the casino.

Barbara’s character, love and life will be missed by her family and all those who knew her. She will always be remembered, never forgotten and always loved.

